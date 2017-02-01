News
28 Ways in 28 Days 2017
February 1: Affirmation Day
• Take a moment to reflect; open yourself to God’s leading.
• Write a note of affirmation on someone’s Facebook, blog, Twitter, by phone, or in person.
• Tell them what you appreciate the most about them, or tell them what they do best.
February 2: Wait Staff/Barista
• If you’re at a restaurant/café/or fast food place today, make sure to be kind to the wait staff
• If they’re wearing a name tag, make sure to call them by name and make eye contact
• If they give good service, let them know! And tell their manager they did well, too.
• Tip well today
February 3: Teacher Appreciation
• At the end of another long week, let them know they are appreciated!
• Students can help a teacher clean up their classroom at the end of the day
• Write them a note of appreciation telling them how great they are
February 4: Parents:
• Do something special for the parents in your life, whether they are your own, or maybe your own kids are new parents.
• Invite them to a breakfast on you, or make a delicious meal for them at their home.
• Plan for a family game night, or a family hike or walk, without distractions of cell phones or internet, so you can really spend time with your folks.
• Offer to watch someone’s children so they can spend some time out of the house.
• Help with household chores to relieve tired parents.
• If you can’t call them, send them a quick text.
February 5: Food Delivery
• It’s the day of a certain football game. You know what it is.
• When you’re ordering out – be appreciative of the driver.
• Tip well.
February 6: Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle Day!
• Be earth conscious today.
• Recycle all those old magazines that have been laying around.
• Pick up the trash in your local park or a highway.
• If you’re feeling bold- plant a tree or some flowers.
• Take the scraps of things you find around your house and make something creative (think lawn art, wall art, etc).
• Go through your closet and take your clothes donations to your local mission.
February 7: Neighbors
• Pray for your neighbors and get to know them a little better.
• Ask your neighbor if they need help cleaning up their yard or wash their car.
• Take them some treats and say hi.
• Invite them over for dinner, or coffee & dessert.
February 8: Kids/Siblings
• If you have children, spend quality time with them today. Make them the focus. Do what they enjoy doing.
• If you have a sibling, take time to learn more about them. Make a lunch or dinner date and share with them. Be emotionally present for them.
February 9: Cashier/Grocer
• Pay it backward – Surprise the person behind you in the 10 Item or Less line by paying for all or a portion of their items
• Call your cashier by name. Ask him/her how their day is going
• Take that extra cart sitting in the parking lot back to the store
February 10: Customer Service
• They take a lot of heat for things that really aren’t their problem. They are there to help – treat them extra nicely today.
• It’s amazing how far an extra ‘thank you’ can go.
• Make their day!