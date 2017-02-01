Feb 01, 2017 11:08

28 Ways in 28 Days 2017

February 1: Affirmation Day

• Take a moment to reflect; open yourself to God’s leading.

• Write a note of affirmation on someone’s Facebook, blog, Twitter, by phone, or in person.

• Tell them what you appreciate the most about them, or tell them what they do best.

February 2: Wait Staff/Barista

• If you’re at a restaurant/café/or fast food place today, make sure to be kind to the wait staff

• If they’re wearing a name tag, make sure to call them by name and make eye contact

• If they give good service, let them know! And tell their manager they did well, too.

• Tip well today

February 3: Teacher Appreciation

• At the end of another long week, let them know they are appreciated!

• Students can help a teacher clean up their classroom at the end of the day

• Write them a note of appreciation telling them how great they are



February 4: Parents:

• Do something special for the parents in your life, whether they are your own, or maybe your own kids are new parents.

• Invite them to a breakfast on you, or make a delicious meal for them at their home.

• Plan for a family game night, or a family hike or walk, without distractions of cell phones or internet, so you can really spend time with your folks.

• Offer to watch someone’s children so they can spend some time out of the house.

• Help with household chores to relieve tired parents.

• If you can’t call them, send them a quick text.

February 5: Food Delivery

• It’s the day of a certain football game. You know what it is.

• When you’re ordering out – be appreciative of the driver.

• Tip well.

February 6: Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle Day!

• Be earth conscious today.

• Recycle all those old magazines that have been laying around.

• Pick up the trash in your local park or a highway.

• If you’re feeling bold- plant a tree or some flowers.

• Take the scraps of things you find around your house and make something creative (think lawn art, wall art, etc).

• Go through your closet and take your clothes donations to your local mission.

February 7: Neighbors

• Pray for your neighbors and get to know them a little better.

• Ask your neighbor if they need help cleaning up their yard or wash their car.

• Take them some treats and say hi.

• Invite them over for dinner, or coffee & dessert.

February 8: Kids/Siblings

• If you have children, spend quality time with them today. Make them the focus. Do what they enjoy doing.

• If you have a sibling, take time to learn more about them. Make a lunch or dinner date and share with them. Be emotionally present for them.

February 9: Cashier/Grocer

• Pay it backward – Surprise the person behind you in the 10 Item or Less line by paying for all or a portion of their items

• Call your cashier by name. Ask him/her how their day is going

• Take that extra cart sitting in the parking lot back to the store

February 10: Customer Service

• They take a lot of heat for things that really aren’t their problem. They are there to help – treat them extra nicely today.

• It’s amazing how far an extra ‘thank you’ can go.

• Make their day!