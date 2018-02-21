Feb 21, 2018 11:21

Category: Station News



28 Ways in 28 Days 2018

Each day this month, Positive Life Radio will be highlighting someone or an organization that just might need a little extra love. The list is by no means all-encompassing. It’s a jump-off point for you to be the Hands & Heart of Jesus to those around us. We also have an Olympic theme within this project, because Winter Olympics are Feb 9-25.

There will be an opportunity for you to win some music. By sharing how you are participating each day in 28 Ways, you will get an entry into the contest. Just go to the PLR Facebook page and share what you are doing for the day by commenting.

Every day: Smile and say hello to everyone you come across. Saying ‘hi!’ is more than just saying hello. You’re acknowledging that they exist, and it affirms their worth. Kind of deep for just a 2-letter word, right? It’s worth it.

February 1: Affirmation Day

• Take a moment to reflect; open yourself to God’s leading.

• Write a note of affirmation on someone’s Facebook, blog, Twitter, by phone, or in person.

• Tell them what you appreciate the most about them, or tell them what they do best.

February 2: Smile! (Groundhog Day)

• Whether we get six more weeks of winter or not, smile about the weather right now! Find the positive.

• If you’re walking by someone on the sidewalk, smile politely. You may just make their day!

• Smile at a stranger, whatever errands you may be running, they may just need that boost in their day.

February 3: Neighbors

• Pray for your neighbors and get to know them a little better

. • Ask your neighbor if they need help cleaning up their yard or wash their car

• Take them some treats and say hi

• Invite them over for dinner, or coffee & dessert

• If you have some snow in your area, help them shovel their sidewalk or driveway!

February 4: Cashier/Grocer

• Pay it backward – Surprise the person behind you in the 10 Item or Less line by paying for all or a portion of their items

• Call your cashier by name. Ask him/her how their day is going

• Take that extra cart sitting in the parking lot back to the store

• Put your cart away after loading your car with your groceries

February 5: Support a Charity

• Even 50 cents can mean a lot

• If you can’t give money, give time!

• Do you know someone personally, going through a tough time? Start a GoFundMe page to help with their medical bills, etc.

February 6: Delivery Services (USPS, FedEx, UPS)

• Leave a tub of water bottles, power bars on your porch for delivery people

• When accepting a package, smile and say thank you!

• Write a positive note to leave on your mailbox so when they leave your mail, they get a boost of happiness!

February 7: Co-Workers/Bosses:

• The day to bring in donuts and coffee for everyone!

• Ask them if they need help on a project

• Run an errand for someone who might be too busy to do it

• If you’re between jobs, was there someone who took you under their wing at a prior job?

• A cheery attitude goes a long way too! Extra smiles and kindness at work today goes a long way.

February 8: Customer Service

• They take a lot of heat for things that really aren’t their problem. They are there to help – treat them extra nicely today.

• It’s amazing how far an extra ‘thank you’ can go.

• Make their day!

• Compliment them on their work. They may not get that very often. Kind words go a long way.

• Give them the benefit of the doubt if something is delayed or doesn’t turn out how you’d expect. They are doing their best!

February 9: Missionaries/Service Projects (Olympic Opening Ceremonies)

• Maybe you know of someone serving in the capacity as a missionary or is on a service project. Write them a note or send them a care package.

• Let them know you’re thinking of them.

• Parade of nations.

February 10: Friends

• Take a friend out for coffee or lunch

• Remind them how much they mean to you

• Do something with them that they love to do

• Help them with a project around the house

• Make a new friend!

• Send a quick message reminding them that you’re thinking about them

February 11: Pastor/Mentor

• Write a card or email of appreciation to your pastor or mentor

• Arrange a meal or a potluck with the rest of the church in your pastor’s honor

• Ask your mentor what you can help them with

February 12: Medical Professionals

• We seem to see them most often when we are in need of help- take a moment when the situation isn’t so immediate and let them know you appreciate them.

• If you see a doctor or caregiver, thank them for their time and expertise.

• Ask them how they are doing, because they are always asking us about how WE are doing.

February 13: Wait Staff/Baristas (Fat Tuesday –day before Lent)

• If you’re at a restaurant/café/or fast food place today, make sure to be EXTRA kind to the wait staff

• If they’re wearing a name tag, make sure to call them by name and make eye contact

• If they give good service, let them know! And tell their manager they did well, too.

• Tip well today

• Give them the benefit of the doubt! You may not know what their day has been like, so practice patience and appreciate the extra time to relax and enjoy your meal.

February 14: Valentine’s Day/ Spouse Awareness Day/Singles Appreciation

• Show a loved one some extra attention today.

For many people, Valentine’s Day can be lonely, which makes it a great opportunity to step in and show someone they are never alone.

• Take flowers to someone to brighten their day.

• Give your spouse your undivided attention

• Make a valentine card and bring it to someone who needs a little love!

February 15: Food Delivery

• When you’re ordering out – be appreciative of the driver

• Tip well

• Offer them a compliment for providing you food while they are out working!

February 16: Families (Chinese New Year)

• If you have children, spend quality time with them today. Make them the focus. Do what they enjoy doing. • If you have a sibling, take time to learn more about them. Make a lunch or dinner date and share with them. Be emotionally present for them.

• Do something special for the parents in your life, whether they are your own, or maybe your own kids are new parents.

• Invite them to a breakfast on you, or make a delicious meal for them at their home.

• Plan for a family game night, or a family hike or walk, without distractions of cell phones or internet, so you can really spend time with your family.

• Offer to watch someone’s children so they can spend some time out of the house

• Help with household chores to relieve tired parents

• If you can’t call them, send them a quick text.

February 17: Random Acts of Kindness

• There are lots of random acts of kindness lists on the internet if you need ideas!

• This random kindness can be small or big, but with the intention of just doing something nice.

• Could be for a stranger or someone you know!

February 18: Making Peace

• Been needing to get something off your chest? Make a point to make peace with whatever is weighing on your heart today

• Maybe it’s needing to apologize to someone you know you hurt

• Maybe it’s just taking time today to surrender to God, recommit yourself to Him

• Whatever puts your soul at ease today, know we are praying for you

• Create a space in your home where you know you can just have a quiet moment. Whether it is to write, read, or just relax

February 19: Pets/Humane Society



• Volunteer to walk the dogs, clean cages, or give the animals baths

• If you’re feeling bold or have been planning on it, adopt a homeless animal today.

• If you can’t adopt, consider becoming a foster parent for animals who are hoping to be adopted in the future.

• Create toys for the animals out of recyclables or extra fabric/yarn

February 20: Cleaning Services



• Help make their job a little easier by not overflowing your trash can! Find another one.

• Try pickup up your office kitchen or break room a bit

• Greet them and say hello! Ask them how they are doing, this is often overlooked

February 21: Police/Fire/Soldier/Dispatchers



• Often, we overlook the people that look after us!

• Take time today to thank your local police officers, firefighters, and service men and women.

• Visit your local station to learn about how you can help your local police do a better job

• Sign up for making a homemade meal for the fire station one night a week or month

• Soldiers appreciate cards of thanks for their service and need support when they have returned from service abroad. Check with your local National Guard to see what kind of volunteer and/or donation opportunities are available for you.

• If you work at a place where you can do this, have children or young adults write letters and send them to them.

February 22: Re-Use/Donate



• Be earth conscious today • Recycle all those old magazines that have been laying around

• Pick up the trash in your local park or a highway

• If you’re feeling bold- plant a tree or some flowers

• Take the scraps of things you find around your house and make something creative (think lawn art, wall art, etc)

• Go through your closet and take your clothes donations to your local mission

• Try using a reusable coffee mug when you go grab your coffee this morning.

February 23: Drive Thru-Difference



• The Positive Life Radio Drive Thru Difference is back!

• An opportunity to spread a little kindness through our community

• In a nutshell, it’s simply paying for the car behind you at the drive thru.

• You can download the special note at plr.org

• A Hands & Heart project from Positive Life Radio

February 24: Social Media Free



• Turn your phone off today, and resist the urge to turn it back on

• Log out of Facebook, and engage with people face to face

• Plan something fun to do with your family or friends, and don’t try to document or take photos of it- just be in the moment today!

• It will all still be there tomorrow, be strong!

• Even try setting an alarm on your phone to remind you to put it away.

February 25: Social Media - Be Positive



• Now that you’re back on social media (it wasn’t that bad, was it?) be extra positive in your posts

• Affirm someone you haven’t recently

• Thank a business for providing quality service

• Like that picture of the kitten your friend keeps posting

• Comment a positive comment on your friends’ posts.

• Share a positive quote or uplifting photo

February 26: Teachers



• At the end of another long week, let them know they are appreciated!

• Students can help a teacher clean up their classroom at the end of the day

• Write them a note of appreciation telling them how great they are

• Offer to bring them coffee or tea! Teachers always love a little extra boost in their day. And it shows you appreciate them.

February 27: You



• We’ve spent all month thinking of others, don’t forget to take some time for you!

• It’s a common saying, “you can’t take care of others if you can’t take care of yourself” and there’s some truth in that

• Today, take time (whether it’s the whole day or just an hour) to center yourself in Christ. Read your devotional in silence, or spend time in honest prayer

• Take time to give yourself a little love- whether it’s going for a walk, visiting the salon, treating yourself to a cup of coffee, or finding a quiet place to take a quick nap.

• Refresh and recharge!

February 28: Reflection

• Reflect on the ways you have reached out during this past month.

• Reflect on how they have helped to shape your days in a positive way

• Remember how you felt, and how you made others feel when you did something kind for them

• “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” –Maya Angelou

