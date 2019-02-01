Feb 01, 2019 11:07

28 Ways in 28 Days 2019

Each day this month, Positive Life Radio will be highlighting someone or an organization that just might need a little extra love. The list is by no means all-encompassing. It’s a jump-off point for you to be the Hands & Heart of Jesus to those around us.

Every day: Smile and say hello to everyone you come across. Saying ‘hi!’ is more than just saying hello. You’re acknowledging that they exist, and it affirms their worth. Kind of deep for just a 2-letter word, right? It’s worth it.

February 1: Goodness - Focus: Affirmation Day

Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:15-16

Take a moment to reflect; open yourself to God’s leading.

Write a note of affirmation on someone’s Facebook, blog, Twitter, by phone, or in person.

Tell them what you appreciate the most about them, or tell them what they do best.

February 2: Faithfulness - Focus: Police, Firefighters, Soldiers and Dispatchers.

But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one. 2 Thessalonians 3:3

Take time today to thank your local police officers, firefighters, service men and women and those on dispatch.

Visit your local station, find out what you can do to help them do a better job

Soldiers appreciate cards of thanks for their service. Check with your local National Guard to see what kind of volunteer and/or donation opportunities are available.

February 3: Gentleness - Focus: Pastor or Mentor

Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people. especially to those who belong to the family of believers. Galatians 6:10

Write a card or email of appreciation to your pastor or mentor

Arrange a meal or potluck with the rest of the church in your pastor's honor

Ask your mentor what you can help them with

February 4: Self-Control - Focus: Re-use or Donate

For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline. 2 Timothy 1:7

Be earth conscious today

Recycle all those old magazines that are laying around

Pick up the trash in your local park or a highway

February 5: Love - Focus: Neighbors

Jesus Replied: 'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it' 'Love your neighbor as yourself'" Matthew 22:34-39

Pray for your neighbors and get to know them a little better

Ask your neighbor if they need yard help

Take them some treats and say hi

February 6: Joy - Focus: Smile!

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

Today is the day to show your joy to others!

Smile at a stranger, they may just need that boost in their day.

February 7: Peace - Focus: Co-Workers and Bosses

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

This is a day to bring in donuts and coffee for everyone!

Ask them if they need help on a project

Run an errand for someone who might be too busy to do it.

A cheery attitude goes a long way! Give extra smiles and kindness at work.

February 8: Patience - Focus: Cashiers and Grocer

Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2

Pay it backward - Surprise the person behind you in the 10 item or less line by paying for all or a portion of their items

Call your cashier by name. Ask them how their day is going

Take that extra cart sitting in the parking lot back to the store

February 9: Kindness - Focus: Medical Professionals

Therefore, as God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Colossians 3:12

We seem to see them most often when we are in need of help - take a moment when the situation isn't so immediate and let them know you appreciate them.

If you see a doctor or caregiver, thank them for their time and expertise.

Ask them how they are doing, because they are always asking about how WE are doing.

February 10: Goodness - Focus: Missionaries/Service Projects

Let them do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to give, willing to share.1 Timothy 6:18

Maybe you know of someone serving in the capacity as a missionary or is on a service project. Write them a note or send a care package.

Let them know you're thinking of them

February 11: Faithfulness - Focus: Write to your Compassion Child

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning;great is your faithfulness. Lamentations 3:22-23

Whether it's through our friends at Compassion International or another organization that works with kids - take a moment to write to your sponsored child

It's easy to forget, or get caught up in our daily life, but those letters mean so much to the children

Share your child's story with us on the Story Line - 800-208-5050

February 12: Gentleness - Focus: Pets/Humane Society

With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2

Volunteer to walk the dogs, clean cages or give the animals baths

If you've considered a homeless animal do it today

If you can't adopt, consider becoming a foster parent for animals who are hoping to be adopted in the future.

Create toys for the animals, out of recyclables or extra fabric or yarn

February 13: Self-Control - Focus: Social Media Free

For God gave us a spirit not of fear, but of power and love and self-control 2 Timothy 1:7

Turn your phone off today and resist the urge to turn it back on

Log out of Facebook and engage with people face to face

Plan something fun to do with your family or friends and don't try to document or take photos of it - just be in the moment today!

February 14: Love - Focus: Valentine's Day/ Spouse Awareness Day/ Singles Appreciation

Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Romans 12:9-10

Show a loved one some extra attention today. For many people, Valentine's Day can be lonely, which makes it a great opportunity to step in and show someone they are never alone.

Take flowers to someone to brighten their day

Give your spouse/partner your undivided attention

Make a Valentine card and bring it to someone who needs a little love

February 15: Joy - Focus: Drive Thru-Difference

Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:7

The Positive Life Radio Drive Thru-Difference is back! It's an opportunity to spread a little kindness through our community. Simply pay for the car behind you at the drive-thru. You can download the special note here