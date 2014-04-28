Apr 28, 2014 16:16

Category: Station News



Chris Macourek, a Positive Life Radio Listener Making a Difference

In 2010, Chris Macourek was looking for a way to give back. It had only been 6 months since her husband Michael had passed away, but she knew it was time for her to do volunteer work again. Chris had prayed for just the right organization to help, when she discovered it one night watching NBC’s Nightly News.

Little Dresses for Africa was highlighted as an organization making a difference on the other side of the world clothing children. This not-for-profit organization had an entire host of US volunteers sewing dresses, and in the 2 minute segment it was on the air, it piqued Chris’s interest.

The next morning, Chris decided to check out Little Dresses for Africa’s website and find out how to volunteer. Chris says “I had no idea what God had planned for my life”. In a short amount of time, Chris had 10 women in the Tri-Cities area sewing dresses for African girls. Three months later, they mailed their first 200 dresses. By the end of 2010, they had sent their first 1,000 dresses.

Now, in 2014, there are 50 women sewing dresses around the Inland Northwest. This past March, they just shipped off their 6,000th dress. The dresses take about 30 minutes to make, and are usually made from a pillowcase. All of the materials and the postage are donated. Chris says that these dresses give girls in Africa hope and worthiness. Girls in clean clothes without holes are perceived in a very different way, and are treated with respect.

When Chris saw the 2 minute segment for Little Dresses for Africa on Nightly News, she never expected it to become something large. She says “When you do something from your heart, God opens up the doors”. If you’re interested in helping Chris and other women sew dresses for girls in Africa, please contact her at: msquared5@frontier.com