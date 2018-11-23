News
1300 flights canceled in Dallas/Fort Worth
Snow and Ice Storm slow down Dallas Airport and delay flights
Disaster Relief In The Philippines
TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) - More than $270 million in foreign aid has been donated to help the...
Christmas Music Packages have arrived!
We are excited to announce that our Christmas Music Packages have started! Each hour you will hear some of your favorite artists singing songs like Angels We Have Heard On High, Holly Jolly Christmas, Winter Wonderland, O Come O Come Emmanuel, Silent Night and many more.
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us as we play songs that remind us of the true meaning of Christmas on Positive Life Radio.