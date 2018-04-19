Apr 19, 2018 14:34

Category: Station News



Days of Compassion

Positive Life Radio’s annual Days of Compassion event is on May 2 and 3.

The focus of this year’s event is to sponsor 100 children in El Salvador. This is an area overwhelmed by poverty, disease, and unemployment. Through the work of Compassion International, children who find sponsors are given the tools and education to combat poverty and succeed at their dreams.

The Positive Life Radio team will be joined by representatives from Compassion International who will shared stories about children whose lives had been changed by sponsorship.

When you sponsor a child, you’ll be personally connected with a boy or girl who will know your name and treasure the thought that you care. Your support of $38 per month provides life-changing opportunities such as:

an opportunity to attend or stay in school

medical care, which often saves lives

Nourishing food

Mentoring and a safe environment through a local evangelical church

and most important, opportunities to hear the gospel.

If you are interested in knowing more about sponsoring a child living in poverty through Compassion International, please call Positive Life Radio at 1-800-355-4757