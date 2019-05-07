May 07, 2019 08:36

Category: Station News



Days of Compassion 2019

Positive Life Radio’s annual Days of Compassion event was April 30 to May 2.

During this year’s event, over 144 children in Burkina Faso were sponsored. This is an area overwhelmed by poverty, disease, and unemployment. Through the work of Compassion International, children who find sponsors are given the tools and education to combat poverty and succeed at their dreams.

The Positive Life Radio team was joined by representatives from Compassion International who shared stories about children whose lives had been changed by sponsorship.

When you sponsor a child, you’ll be personally connected with a boy or girl who will know your name and treasure the thought that you care. Your support of $38 per month provides life-changing opportunities such as:

an opportunity to attend or stay in school

medical care, which often saves lives

Nourishing food

Mentoring and a safe environment through a local evangelical church

and most important, opportunities to hear the gospel.

If you are interested in knowing more about sponsoring a child living in poverty through Compassion International, please click on the links provided or call Positive Life Radio at 1-800-355-4757