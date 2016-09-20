Sep 20, 2016 18:00

Fall Fundraiser 2016 Thank you

You never know who you’re going to help. Take Linda for instance. Her story shares just how God is working through Positive Life Radio – through you and your donation. Linda writes:

“I got in my car after my first mammogram since going through breast cancer this past year and the song Praise You in This Storm was playing. I had gone through two surgeries, chemo and radiation, and a flood of unexpected emotions swept over me when I went in for the mammogram. The song was a reminder that I have gone through the storm and I know He was there with me – I saw many beautiful rainbows. Thank you for your ministry. God speaks to us through your music.”

Your donation will allow stories like this to be told for months to come. Thank you!

Perhaps you’ve stepped out in faith with your Fall Fundraiser pledge of support to Positive Life Radio. I’m sure God will honor your faith in unexpected and wonderful ways. When you hear stories like this shared on the air, remember that you play a critical role in allowing it happen.

Because of your promise to help fund Positive Life Radio, every listener, like Linda, will have a wonderful spiritual influence in their life to turn to – anytime. Thank you for standing with us.