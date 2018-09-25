Sep 25, 2018 15:35

Category: Station News



Fall Fundraiser 2018 Thank you!

Thank you for your support during Fall Fundraiser. We reached 64.7% of our goal - so we still have a ways to go to be fully supported for this coming year.

If you haven't had the opportunity to call in - there's still plenty of time. Our number is 800-355-4757 or Donate Now through our website.

Thank you!