Oct 10, 2016 18:18

Category: Station News



Hope in the Hurricane

Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Haiti, causing significant damage that continues to be assessed. We know this is the worst disaster to affect Haiti since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

With the help of the 293 Compassion church partners in Haiti, Compassion is able to quickly get the money you donate into the hands of those in Haiti providing relief and assistance.

Compassion's church partners and their staff live in the communities affected, and they are able to identify those who are most severely impacted by the storm.

Your donation is provided to those in need IN JESUS’ NAME. You’re not only helping those in desperate need, but also sharing the gospel.

Your donation will provide immediate needs like: temporary shelter, medical aid, water & sanitation, and emergency food

Compassion Int'l is suggesting a gift of $75, but all donations will go a long way to bring relief to the people devastated by this hurricane!

For more info call 855-301-2323 or click the banner to give now.

Compassion International has consistently received the highest ratings from CharityNavigator.org for their financial integrity and accountability.

Quick Facts about the Hurricane in Haiti:

At least 50 Compassion Church Partners have been affected by Hurricane Matthew

Matthew (a category 4 storm) hit the southwestern coast of Haiti early Tuesday, unleashing 145 mph winds and torrential rains.

In the US alone, enough rain fell to fill the Rose Bowl in Pasadena 163 THOUSAND times! And the US caught the edge of the hurricane's affects.

At least 300 deaths are attributed to the storm as of early afternoon Tuesday. However, the full extent of the damage and casualties is only beginning to be assessed. Early reports are “it’s worse than we thought.”

Hurricane Matthew is the strongest Caribbean hurricane in nearly a decade and the most powerful to hit Haiti in 52 years, since Hurricane Cleo struck in the same location.

Quick Facts About Haiti: