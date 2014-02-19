Feb 19, 2014 17:29

Category: Announcer Blog



Military Gratitude

This story reminded me of 28 Ways in 28 Days. It's being the Hands and Heart of Jesus to people around us, and yesterday we were inviting you to say thank you to those who serve in the military. This put a huge smile on my face, and I wanted to share it with you. Click HERE to see the article. Enjoy!



Love,



Elizabeth