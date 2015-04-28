News
Northwest Olympic Athletes
The Great Pacific Northwest is being represented in Sochi this year by eight athletes and one very...
2014 Olympic Winter Games
The Opening Ceremonies for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games will begin on February 7th in Sochi,...
Category: Station News
Nepal Earthquake Relief
Nepal has been devastated by a massive earthquake. The extremely powerful 7.9 magnitude quake, which struck on Saturday, April 25th, killed thousands of people, destroyed homes, businesses, and ancient landmarks.
Though reports vary as rubble continues to be cleared, the death toll has passed 4,600 with more than 8,000 reported injured. 70% of homes close to the epicenter near Kathmandu are damaged or destroyed and ongoing tremors are causing even more devastation, as thousands seek safety and sleep in the streets.
The need in Nepal and the surrounding areas is great and urgent. Please click on the following list of disaster relief organizations to find out more about donating:
Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRD)
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC)
American Red Cross
MercyCorps
Oxfam American
Reach Beyond
Samaritan's Purse
Save the Children
UN Refugee Agency
World Vision
For a complete list of relief organizations organizing support for this tragedy and to find out more on how you can help, please click here.
Thank you for your prayers.