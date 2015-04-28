Apr 28, 2015 11:26

Category: Station News



Nepal Earthquake Relief

Nepal has been devastated by a massive earthquake. The extremely powerful 7.9 magnitude quake, which struck on Saturday, April 25th, killed thousands of people, destroyed homes, businesses, and ancient landmarks.

Though reports vary as rubble continues to be cleared, the death toll has passed 4,600 with more than 8,000 reported injured. 70% of homes close to the epicenter near Kathmandu are damaged or destroyed and ongoing tremors are causing even more devastation, as thousands seek safety and sleep in the streets.

The need in Nepal and the surrounding areas is great and urgent. Please click on the following list of disaster relief organizations to find out more about donating:

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRD)

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC)

American Red Cross

MercyCorps

Oxfam American

Reach Beyond

Samaritan's Purse

Save the Children

UN Refugee Agency

World Vision

For a complete list of relief organizations organizing support for this tragedy and to find out more on how you can help, please click here.

Thank you for your prayers.