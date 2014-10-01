Oct 01, 2014 15:53

Category: Station News



New Easy Pay System

As the seasons change, so does our Easy Pay system. If you’ve been giving by Easy Pay, you should have received a notice in the mail with your statement that read like this:

“We are changing to a new system for all Easy Pay donations soon. Because your security is important to us, we cannot automatically transfer your Easy Pay information to this new system, it must be done manually. Please fill out the enclosed Easy Pay form and return it with your pledge. Your Easy Pay donation will continue as usual until you tell us to change or stop it. Thank you for your ongoing support of this ministry.”

We have received many inquiries from our donors wondering what this means. We are changing to a new system in-house that will make it easier for our office manager and assistants to process donations.

Q: Will I be charged twice?

A: No, you will not be charged twice. Once you send back your new Easy Pay form (with all your current information and recurring donation amount), your Easy Pay will continue as it used to.

Q: What if I don’t remember how much I was giving?

A: That’s okay! We can tell you, just call the office at 1-800-355-4757.

Q: What does changing to a new system mean?

A: We are changing to a new system that will allow our office to process donations easier. Also, when you look at your bank statement, it will say it is from Positive Life Radio rather than our accounting office, so it will be less confusing for everyone.

Q: I didn’t receive an Easy Pay form, what should I do?

A: Give us a call and we can take your information over the phone or we can mail you a new form to fill out and send back to us.

We want Easy Pay to continue to be easy for you! Thank you so much for your patience and understanding in this change and please don’t hesitate to call us with questions at 1-800-355-4757 or email us at studio@plr.org

Positive Life Radio Team