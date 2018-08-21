Aug 21, 2018 12:43

Category: Station News



One of our One Things - Sharing Cards!

I recently finished a book, “The One Thing” by Gary Keller that encouraged me to send out a challenge to you to meet a special goal this month.

What’s the goal? To have every listener share Positive Life Radio with just 1 person.

The question that keeps running through my head is: “What can I do to make it easier for us to meet the goal?” The answer: Sharing Cards!

Sharing Cards are a wonderful way to introduce Positive Life Radio to the community. “Just try us out for 20 minutes. We think you’ll find Positive Life Radio the daily recharge you’ve been looking for.”

I am so excited about this ministry that I want everyone to know how amazing it is! I know that you also love Positive Life Radio because you have generously supported us. Thank you!

I will be happy and thrilled to send you some Sharing Cards – just give me a call (509-527-2991) or email me (sali@(if you can see this please update your browser)plr.org) and I will drop them in the mail to you. Let me know how it goes!

Blessings and thank you for keeping this ministry going strong!

Sali A. Miller

Acting Network General Manager