PLR Update

August 27, 2016

Dear Friend:

Because you are a dedicated listener and supporter, we want to make you aware of some changes coming to the Spokane listening area. As you may know, Positive Life Radio (PLR) is a regional network of stations that proudly serves communities throughout Eastern Washington, parts of Northern Idaho, and Northeast Oregon.

Recently, the owners of KEEH 104.9 in Spokane, WA, decided to leave the PLR network, and KEEH will operate independently before the end of this month. We’ve appreciated them providing our Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area friends the opportunity to listen to PLR for many years. This change means KEEH will no longer carry PLR programming or be affiliated with PLR in any way.

This change only affects listeners to 104.9 and 94.9 in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas. Positive Life Radio will remain as you know it at www.plr.org, and on our signals in Walla Walla/TriCities (KGTS 91.3), Wenatchee (KPLW 89.9), Yakima (KYPL 91.1), and Lewiston (KPLL 94.9), as well as translators throughout the Inland Northwest.

Please join us in praying for the KEEH team as they pursue a new direction, programming, and brand. We know there are listeners in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene who will miss the friend they have in PLR, and we will miss them as well.

Positive Life Radio continues to be “a friend when you need one,” providing encouragement as we share life’s journey every day on-air; connecting through social media, the prayer center, and www.plr.org; and being a part of many community-building events. And as always, you may reach us online or at (800) 355-4757.

Thank you for being such a dedicated listener and supporter.