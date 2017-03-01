Mar 01, 2017 08:47

Category: Station News



Spring Fundraiser Coming Soon!

Imagine reaping a harvest in changed lives—a harvest beyond your wildest dreams. It’s possible! Your financial support helps plant seeds that will be watered and nourished by Christian radio programming. Though you may never see it, those seeds bloom as lives changed forever.

Our upcoming Spring Fundraiser, on March 8-10, is your opportunity to plant. It’s your faithful giving that allows us to make a positive difference in the lives of countless listeners each day. If you’ve never given to Positive Life Radio, or if it’s been awhile, the Fundraiser is just for you.

Would you pray about helping with either a monthly or single amount pledge? Maybe you’d like to join our Easy Pay program with an ongoing monthly gift? Call us to make your pledge of support at 1-800-355-4757, or Donate Now.

As you make your pledge of support, imagine the amazing harvest of blessing that will be experienced because of your generosity. Thank you for standing with us.