Spring Fundraiser, March 6-9

Thank you for being a faithful Positive Life Radio partner. Your ongoing investment makes stories like these possible:

“Thank you so much for the blessing that your station is to my life. I listen all day at work on my computer and more than once God has used PLR to get me through a bad day or difficult situation. God bless you all!” Brenda

“From the first day I started listening to PLR you have been a source of inspiration and encouragement and you continue to be. God has blessed me through you and I will never forget the positive impact you have had in my life.” Guadalupe

Did you know that fifteen to twenty percent of those who listen to Christian radio have not made a conscious decision to follow Christ? Others consider Positive Life Radio their only church family.

With your financial support, you join us in the mission to reach as many people as we can for Jesus Christ and to help God’s people grow in their walk with the Lord. Right now, it takes all of our resources just to maintain this radio ministry as it is. And frankly, we’re not satisfied with that. The goals we have are to improve what we do and grow the ministry of Positive Life Radio.

To accomplish these goals it takes a lot of financial help; and that’s why I am coming to you. Today, I’m asking you to join us by making a donation of $40 per month or a one-time gift of $100 or more.

God has placed before us the challenge to become more effective in ministry. We’re doing our best to be good stewards of all that He has entrusted to us.

I recently found this great quote from John Bunyon: “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”

So as fellow stewards, our station team is asking you to help us reach more people for Jesus. Would you take a minute right now to ask the Lord’s direction regarding your investment in the ministry of Positive Life Radio? Your generous gift will be used to challenge others to join the support team. Then, be sure to tune in March 6 to 9 for Spring Fundraiser. We’ll be sharing the vision, the need and the opportunity for more listening friends to become giving friends.

Blessings,

Sali A. Miller

Acting Network General Manager