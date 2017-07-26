  1. Skip to navigation
News

Jul 26, 2017 09:13
Category: Station News

Thank you! Christmas in July Update

Thank you for your support of our local and rural fire fighters during the Christmas in July Water Drive on July 25.

Throughout the day, listeners enjoyed the cooling sounds of Christmas favorites and gave a little refreshment to the hardworking fire fighters in our region. Thank you!

