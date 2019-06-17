Jun 17, 2019 17:05

Category: Station News



Two new PLR stations

Exciting news for the Lewiston/Clarkston and Moscow/Pullman areas!

Positive Life Radio is committed to our mission "to share Him by creating and nurturing enduring friendships."

I am pleased to announce that Positive Life Radio is now streaming on our second station frequency in Lewiston/Clarkston at 88.1fm and now in Moscow/Pullman at 95.3fm.

The new frequency, 88.1fm, will cover parts of Lewiston and Clarkston that our 94.9fm frequency doesn't cover.

We are excited about this expansion and ask you to continue to pray for other opportunities to spread the ministry of Positive Life Radio.