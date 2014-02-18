Feb 18, 2014 10:28

Category: Religious News



US- Sykdiving Accident

DALLAS (AP) — A 16-year-old girl who plummeted more than 3,000 feet to the ground in a skydiving accident in Oklahoma has gone home from the hospital.

Makenzie Wethington of Joshua, Texas, told reporters last Thursday that she thanks God for allowing her to survive the Jan. 25 plunge.

Wethington suffered damage to her liver and a kidney, bleeding in her brain, and a broken pelvis, lumbar spine, shoulder blade and several ribs when her parachute's canopy malfunctioned and she was unable to correct it. She was hospitalized for almost three weeks, but her doctor is predicting a full recovery.

Wethington's father, who jumped ahead of her, said he was initially mad at God for his daughter's injuries, but now believes that God "has plans for her."

On her Facebook page, Makenzie Wethington wrote, "Thank you everyone for all of your support and prayers. It really means a lot."