Jun 21, 2017 11:51

Category: Station News



You are the foundation

It’s something that always amazes me. Some might say I should be accustomed to it after years in Christian radio – but the truth is I am always awed when I see God at work.

God uses Positive Life Radio to reach people – to draw them closer to him – to encourage them and to change their life. This recent letter from a listener is a quick example.

“I have been battling anorexia for the past year and have forgotten to rely on God during some of the hardest times. These songs have gotten me through so much and have helped me remember that I am a wonderful creation of God. I cry every time I feel that a song was written just for me. Thank you guys for being such a huge part of my recovery. It means so much to be reminded of how amazing our Father is each time I tune in.”

How does it happen? The sequence of events is really quite straightforward:

1. Someone is having a rough day and tunes into PLR.

2. She hears a song that reminds her how special she is; and what an amazing God we have.

3. She finds herself drawn closer to Him and encouraged through tough times.

From beginning to end, this is possible because of the foundation of financial support - which you provide.

Today, we need your help in a special way. Our fiscal year ends soon and the expense of operating this ministry is growing quickly – at a pace we’re trying to keep up with. It means that your end of fiscal year gift is critical.

Would you give us a little boost? It’s quick and easy. Just click Donate Now to make a donation directly on our secure website and begin your monthly Easy Pay gift of $40 or a onetime gift of $100 (or whatever God has called you to do).

God bless you for helping us reach thousands of people around the Inland NW each week with the message of hope in Jesus Christ. Lives are being changed every day. Your gift makes it possible to encourage every listener!