Mar 17, 2018

Your Support during Spring Fundraiser was a Blessing!

Thank you... thank you ... thank you…

No matter how many times we say it, it could never adequately convey how much we truly appreciate your gift. You have really encouraged us!

In fact, your financial commitment gives us fresh confidence that God is using this ministry as a blessing to you and many others. Therefore we commit back to you our absolute best efforts at making Positive Life Radio a God-honoring ministry in your life.

Your Spring Fundraiser donation, along with the gifts of others, will keep Positive Life Radio moving forward during a fiscally tight time. Thank you for stepping forward to fill the gap. We know the true source of every gift and will treat yours with respect, investing it prayerfully in this ministry to change lives.

If you haven't had the opportunity to join us, please do! Donate now

If you have any questions, please contact us at 800-355-4757.